THIS 'Game of Thrones' actor has tested positive for coronavirus

A couple of days after Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju became victim of coronavirus, another star from the HBO series has tested positive for the COVID-19.



Ellaria Sand,46, who played Ellaria Sand in the hit show, on Wednesday confirmed that she has been tested positive for the virus in an Instagram post.



The actress wrote to her post, "I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice," adding "Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

On the work front, Indira was starring in The Seagull in London's West End, alongside co-star Emilia Clarke but the play was put to halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.







