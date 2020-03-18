Saba Qamar opens up about the most heart touching incident of her life

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has opened up about the incident that really touched her heart while shooting in Lahore.



The Hindi Medium actress was responding to a fan during #AskSaba on Twitter. The fan had asked her about the particular incident that really touched her heart.

Saba wrote, “Yes, I did one project near to Lahore area where we shot the whole day and there was a beautiful lady in a room made of mud with no fan and electricity.”

The actress went on to say, “And that time I realised how blessed we are so we should be always thankful to Allah for all the blessings that he has given us.”

When she was asked about launching her YouTube channel, the actress said “On my birthday, hopefully” with a big smile.

About dealing with the mental health, Saba Qamar said, “I have actually been through a lot, and all I learned in my life is to let go off things that make you feel bad, accept your imperfections to keep going. Learn to talk your heart out, don’t take things too seriously, just stay true to yourself because #Itsokaynotbeokay."