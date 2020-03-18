Ayeza Khan slays like no other in her latest styling session: Video

Pakistan's TV star Ayeza Khan always manages to keep her fans on their toes as she keeps them intact with her stunning fashionable looks. Her recent styling session raised the heart rates of fashion lovers as she flaunted her elegance during a shoot.



Emerged as fashion inspiration for her admirers, the actress was sight to behold in her a vibrant outfit paired with multi-coloured lehnga choli and dupatta .

Ayeza left fans with bated breath courtesy of her killer looks, enthralling them with her latest video shoot that she did for her designer, stylists and makeup artist.

She shared a short video clip from the recent styling session on her Instagram page that brought massive applause from her friends, fans and fellow celebrities.

Among others, Reema Khan is anxiously waiting for real life couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s upcoming drama serial on Geo TV.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared the third teaser of her upcoming drama, a presentation of 7th Sky Entertainment.



