Reese Witherspoon says she was 'assaulted' as child actor

Reese Witherspoon, who’s been a working actor since she was a young teen, has opened up about the challenges she faced early in her showbiz career.

The Morning Show co-host has revealed the dark side of her initial days in the industry, saying she was assaulted and harassed as a child actor.

The The Big Little Lies star, during a show, revealed about her long career and how she became the powerhouse actor-producer-storyteller.

To a question about her bad experience as a childhood star in the showbiz industry, She revealed "Ah yes. Bad things happened to me." Witherspoon continued. "I was assaulted, harassed. "

She continued: "It wasn’t isolated. I recently had a journalist ask me about it. She said, ‘Well, why didn’t you speak up sooner?’ And I thought, that’s so interesting to talk to someone who experienced those things and then judge them for the way they decide to speak about them. You tell your story in your own time when you’re ready."

Witherspoon is so right — no one should ever dictate how a survivor chooses to come forward. And while the #MeToo movement have been instrumental in bringing to light just how commonplace assault and harassment are on a daily basis, no celebrity owes us their story before they’re ready.

Even today, Witherspoon is learning and expanding her horizons on conversations about assault and consent every day. She’s never been one for overly sexy photoshoots, admitting that she “grew up thinking you dress the way you want to be treated.”









