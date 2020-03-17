Eminem reacts to US Senator's 'Marshall Law' tweet

Eminem on Monday reacted to Florida senator Marco Rubio's spelling mistake which had Slim Shady fans believing that a new surprise album titled "Mashall Law" might be on the cards.

The senator had used his Twitter account to address the rumors regarding martial law being imposed in the country to fight coronavirus.

"Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law.

COMPLETELY FALSE

We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law," Rubio tweeted.

In the process, he misspelled the word martial, which he spelled as marshall, and got people thinking that Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers was going to release a new surprise album titled "Marshall law".

Hundreds of tweets were posted by Slim Shady fans when radio host Dean Obeidallah pointed out the mistake in the senator's tweet.

"Marshall Law" became a trending topic on Twitter with people posting funny messages.

Hours later, Marco Rubio took to Twitter to apologize for for mistake.I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law. My bad," he wrote.

Taking notice of the social media trend, Eminem himself retweeted Marco Rubios' comments with a comment "Sorry, guys... Marshall Law: not a thing".

Some fans felt disappointed that Marshall Law was not gonna be another surprise album by the Detroit rapper.