Rachel Matthews of 'Frozen 2' fame, tests positive for coronavirus

As coronavirus sweeps the world, many famous personalities around the globe are also falling prey to the disease including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Rachel Matthews of Frozen 2 fame is the latest to join the list as the actor tested positive for the infectious disease, as announced by her on Monday in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” she said, adding: “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise.”

“I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she said further.

Encouraging her fans and followers to stay safe and keep others safe, Matthews stated: “Let’s please be mindful of our decisions – now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!! Xx.”