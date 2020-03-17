Universal to make top movies 'The Hunt,' 'Invisible Man' available at home amid coronavirus

Universal Pictures will make its top theatrical movies available for audiences at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an unprecedented move, the studio on Monday said it will make its top movies available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases, beginning with 'Trolls World Tour', opening April 10 in the US.

It will also make films that are currently in theatrical release available on-demand starting as early as Friday, including 'The Invisible Man', 'The Hunt' and 'Emma'.

The movies will be available for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the U.S. and for roughly the same price in international markets. The announcement is a blow to movie theaters, which have long resisted any attempts to shorten the amount of time that movies are available exclusively on the big screen.

