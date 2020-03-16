Captain America star Chris Evans thinks Trump is not the leader US needs to fight coronavirus

Chris Evans lashed out at US President Donald Trump for his indifference to talk about coronavirus during a news conferee which took place on Sunday.

The Captain America star took to Twitter to call out the president after Trump spoke briefly about the disease, then turned the microphone over to Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the White House task force on COVID-19.

Evans tweeted that the nation needs more from its leader who he said ran off stage after his rambling press conference.



"Te president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question. America wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking," his tweet read.



