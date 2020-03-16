Emilia Clarke on why dating in Hollywood is not her thing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of Tinseltown’s most adored stars, Emilia Clarke has occupied the hearts of a colossal number of people.
However, the 33-year-old Game of Thrones star has her own heart completely unoccupied, as she revealed during an interview with The Times.
Speaking about dating in Hollywood, Clarke said: "I am single right now ... Dating in this industry is interesting. I have a lot of funny anecdotes, a lot of stuff I can say at a fun dinner.”
“I was (dating actors) but I'm not now. I mean, I wouldn't say I've completely sworn off them, but I do think actor relationships that are successful are few and far between, and you have to have a ton of trust,” she added.
“I didn't want to turn it into this celebrity sob story. I didn't want people's pity or 'Oh, poor little rich girl, your successful life ain't good enough?' It's done a huge amount of healing for me, being able to open up about it. I was match-fit six weeks after the second surgery (in 2013),” she said further.
One of Tinseltown’s most adored stars, Emilia Clarke has occupied the hearts of a colossal number of people.
However, the 33-year-old Game of Thrones star has her own heart completely unoccupied, as she revealed during an interview with The Times.
Speaking about dating in Hollywood, Clarke said: "I am single right now ... Dating in this industry is interesting. I have a lot of funny anecdotes, a lot of stuff I can say at a fun dinner.”
“I was (dating actors) but I'm not now. I mean, I wouldn't say I've completely sworn off them, but I do think actor relationships that are successful are few and far between, and you have to have a ton of trust,” she added.
“I didn't want to turn it into this celebrity sob story. I didn't want people's pity or 'Oh, poor little rich girl, your successful life ain't good enough?' It's done a huge amount of healing for me, being able to open up about it. I was match-fit six weeks after the second surgery (in 2013),” she said further.