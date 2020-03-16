Emilia Clarke on why dating in Hollywood is not her thing

One of Tinseltown’s most adored stars, Emilia Clarke has occupied the hearts of a colossal number of people.

However, the 33-year-old Game of Thrones star has her own heart completely unoccupied, as she revealed during an interview with The Times.

Speaking about dating in Hollywood, Clarke said: "I am single right now ... Dating in this industry is interesting. I have a lot of funny anecdotes, a lot of stuff I can say at a fun dinner.”

“I was (dating actors) but I'm not now. I mean, I wouldn't say I've completely sworn off them, but I do think actor relationships that are successful are few and far between, and you have to have a ton of trust,” she added.

“I didn't want to turn it into this celebrity sob story. I didn't want people's pity or 'Oh, poor little rich girl, your successful life ain't good enough?' It's done a huge amount of healing for me, being able to open up about it. I was match-fit six weeks after the second surgery (in 2013),” she said further.