James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tested positive for coronavirus

Hollywood star Olga Kurylenko has been tested positive for the coronavirus, the actress announced on her Instagram handle.



James Bond film Quantum of Solace actress took to Instagram and wrote, “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.”

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now”, she said and added that “Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms”.

The Oblivion actress urged the fans and followers to take coronavirus seriously. She wrote, “Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”.



Earlier, Hollywood star couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus.