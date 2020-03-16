Ariana Grande chides those not taking the coronavirus 'seriously'

Despite numerous around the world taking necessary precautionary to fight off the coronavirus, a massive number of people continues to downplay the intensity of the disease.

Condemning the latter lot, singing sensation Ariana Grande stepped forward terming people not taking the global pandemic seriously as ‘selfish.’

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Thank U, Next crooner said: “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind.”

“I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye,” she added.

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be find because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now,” she continued.

“This bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave / unemployment due to corona virus / isolation / prevention ! please contact your senate to support the passing of this bill ! urgently,” she said in a tweet separately.

Currently the total number of cases worldwide has surged to 169,610 while 6,518 people have lost their lives to the virus.

