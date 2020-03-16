Hilary Duff rebukes buzz about her marriage with the perfect response

Nearly three months after tying the knot, rumours had already been rife about Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma having troubles in their marriage.

However, the former Disney star proved that she isn’t one to let tabloids interfere in her love life as she found the perfect way to quell the chitchat.

Sharing a snap of a magazine headline reading "Marriage on the rocks already?", the Lizzie McGuire star dropped a cheeky response to fight back the false rumours making rounds.

"Apearantly [sic] matt [sic] and I are having trouble. He hasn't told me yet...," she said on her Instagram Story.

Hilary and Matthew had first met back in 2015 following the actor’s divorce from ex-husband Mike Comrie, but it wasn’t until the SAG Awards in 2017 that the two made their official debut. The two are parents to one-year-old daughter Banks Violet Blair. They exchanged vows last year in December in an intimate wedding ceremony.







