Watch: Actor Adnan Siddiqui makes fun of PM Imran

A video of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' actor Adnan Siddiqui making fun of Prime Minister Imran Khan at a recent event in New Jersey has gone viral on the internet.



Siddiqui can be seen answering questions from people at an event when person from the audience introduces himself as a representative of the PTI.

"My name is Zameer Chaudhry and we represent the PTI here [New Jersey]. We are tigers of Imran Khan," he can be heard saying in the video.

"You don't do anything extraordinary," Adnan Siddiqui cuts him off, referring to Chaudhry's support for the prime minister. The actor went on to crack a joke about PM Imran.

"By the way Chaudhry sahab, I want to tell you something. Who here loves Imran Khan? Everyone does, right? We elected the only prime minister who doesn't own a business. This is something extraordinary. Please clap for him," he said, and the audience broke into applause.

"The other thing is, he doesn't want anyone else's business to survive as well," he cracked as the audience laughed.

Siddiqui's latest drama serial 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' was a massive hit in which he played the role of the antagonist, Shahwar.

The drama broke numerous records and enabled its leading cast, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Siddiqui himself, to garner critical praise for essaying the characters.