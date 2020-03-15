close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2020

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir share wedding pictures with endearing captions

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 15, 2020

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali 's wedding pictures have flooded social media platforms since Saturday after the couple tied the knot in UAE. 

The actors also shared a handful of pictures from their traditional wedding.

In the new pictures posted by Sajal and Ahad on Sunday, the actors wrote some endearing captions that had their fans swooning over them.

In a picture which Ahad captioned "Welcome Sajal", the bride and groom are separated by a veil as part of a local tradition.

Sajal also shared the same picture with the caption that read, "That smile".

In another photo shared by Sajal, the couple is pictured looking at each other in a mirror, also a part of a desi wedding customs.

That smile ️ #merishadihogaye #inabudhabi

