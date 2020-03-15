Machine Gun Kelly disses Eminem in new track 'Bullets With Names'

Machine Gun Kelly has dropped his new track titled "Bullets With Names" in which he boasts about having killed "Eminem".

Although the Cleveland rapper-real name Colson Baker-has ruthlessly dissed "Rap God", he couldn't help but concede who rules the rap music world.

Taking aim at Marshall Mathers, MGK raps, “Killed me a GOAT so my jacket got stains on it / Wipin’ my nose like I got some cocaine on it / Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it / Called up his *****, showed my ****, let ’em lay on it.”



According to a report, the singer has collaborated with the likes of Young Thug, RJMrLA and Lil Duke for his new single.

As soon as the song surfaced online, Eminem fans were quick to hit back at Machine Gun Kelly for dissing their favorite rapper. They accused him of seeking cheap popularity by unnecessarily dragging the Detroit rapper in his songs.

Some social media users thought Eminem would give MGK a taste of his own medicine by releasing a diss track, others thought he would not because he recently said in one of his songs that he has forgiven the "Rap Devil" after cleansing him of his sins.