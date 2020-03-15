Lady Gaga urges fans to self-quarantine amidst surging coronavirus scare

Lady Gaga, following the footsteps of a handful Hollywood celebrities, is taking a break from being in the limelight and spending some time with her family till the coronavirus fear quells.

The Stupid Love crooner turned to her Instagram to send some positive vibes to her fans and followers amidst the growing fright around the global pandemic.

"It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” she advised.

"I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it,” she added.



"I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God -- she said we’re gonna be ok,” she said ending the post.