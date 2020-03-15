Maya Ali gets emotional remembering her late father on brother's wedding

Pakistani star Maya Ali has penned down a heartfelt note for her father, who passed away in 2016.



The Teefa in Trouble actress took to Instagram and shared emotional photos from the wedding ceremony of her brother Affnan and wrote, “Weddings always have those moments where everyone’s around, people celebrate their happiness together and they become one big family... But baba you were no where.”

She went on to say, “I tried looking for you, but you were not there to hug me and this was the moment when i got another reality check... Everyone was around me except you Baba.”



Maya also prayed for her father saying “May ALLAH grant you a higher place in jannah Ameen.”

The Parey Hut Love actress also showered love on her mother and wrote, “love you Amma.”