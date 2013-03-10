LNG contract likely to be awarded next week ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is likely to approve next week the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tender for the import of 400 MMCFT LNG on the basis of the recommendations of the Board of Directors of the Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company, (SSGC) and the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. Three bidders have been technically declared qualified by the SSGC and their Consultants. They are, M/S ELENGY of ENGRO Pakistan, GIP of Turk Consortium and Pakistan Gasport of Iqbal Z Ahmed. Financial bids have been evaluated and the SSGC Board is expected to recommend the lowest bidder in their meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Monday). On the basis of which the Federal Cabinet is likely to take final decision before its dissolution on 16th March, 2013. Pakistan Gasport Limited (PGPL) has emerged as the lowest bidder in the recent tender for the first of two LNG import projects to be set up in Pakistan. These projects will reduce the current natural gas deficit by 40 percent from 2,000mmscfd to 1,200mmscfd. Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, which oversaw the tender process for the first LNG Import Project, says 11 parties bought tender documents and three submitted bids on February 18. These bids were processed and scrutinised by London-based QED Consultancy, which on March 2 pre-qualified all three consortiums on the strength of their respective technical expertise and financial strength. The fees for QED Consultancy’s work were paid by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Under the two-envelope bidding system compliant with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, the price offers of the bidders were opened in front of the representatives of all three bidders in Islamabad on March 5. Global Energy Infrastructure Pakistan (Private) Limited (GEIP) and Exxon Mobil have offered LNG at $18.16/mmbtu. The PGPL consortium comprising Shell, ENI, China Harbor Engineering Company has made an offer of $17.7074/mmbtu. The prices offered by the GEIP and PGPL consortiums adhere to the price formula notified in the tender documents. Meanwhile, the price offer made by the third consortium of Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited (ETPL) and Conoco Phillips does not. SSGC’s tender documents required all bidders to ensure that “there is no scope for adding elements to the formula set out in the draft Gas Sales Agreement. Bidders must bid on the basis of the formula set out in the draft GSA” and that “Bidders are to bid a single price in US$ per MMBTU for P (0).” The price offer by the ETPL-led consortium is conditional, multi-priced, and does not comply with the tendered terms and conditions. It has therefore been rejected by SSGC’s international consultant. PGPL is 40 percent owned by Pakistani interests, 40 percent by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), which has an annual turnover of $8 billion, and 20 percent by Gunvor, the world’s third largest oil and gas trading company with an annual turnover of $80 billion. This consortium also includes Halcrow, Samsung, and The BW Group. GEIP is wholly owned by a Turkish business group, while ETPL is wholly owned by Pakistan’s Engro Corporation. Following Federal Cabinet approval, the lowest bidder will sign a Gas Sales Agreement with SSGC to supply 400mmscfd of LNG for 15 years. The private sector project will cost an estimated $200 million and provide gas supplies exclusively to Pakistan’s power sector. LNG will replace furnace oil, which is 20 percent more expensive than LNG, leading to savings of at least $1.1 billion per annum based on current prices from this fuel substitution. This will result in lowering of electricity tariffs, protection of the environment, and the freeing up of locally-produced natural gas for domestic users and other commercial sectors of Pakistan’s economy. Bids for the second LNG Import Project, also of 400mmscfd, are due on April 1. When implemented, this project will also exclusively serve the power generation sector and yield additional savings of around $1.1 billion from fuel substitution. Under the terms and conditions approved by the Federal Cabinet, the winner of the first tender cannot participate in the second. Supply of LNG will be made to power generation units across the country on the basis of letters of credit issued by them to the project developers. LNG will be piped using the national grid operated by SSGC and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). Neither SSGC nor SNGPL has any financial exposure or risk in the LNG import projects. Natural gas accounts for 50 percent of Pakistan’s total energy mix. The current shortage of 2,000mmscfd has led to the closing down of industries and businesses across the country. The LNG Policy was issued in 2006 but so far no project has materialised. This is the second attempt to bring LNG to Pakistan. SSGC’s own LNG Mashal Project was directed by the Supreme Court to be redone on grounds of there being technical violations and the process having deviated from the framework confirmed in the tender documents for that project. Both PML-N and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf support LNG imports as being necessary for the national economy.

