Singer Sofia Kaif reacts to viral TikTok video

Pashto singer Sofia Kaif has come up with a clarification regarding her viral TikTok video that was reportedly made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister House.

"I went to the CM House to attend a ceremony. I made the video in the Jirga Hall and not inside the CM House," she said in a statement issued on Friday.

The singer has requested the media to not 'ruin her career" by creating hype around her TikTok video.