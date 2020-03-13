close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

Singer Sofia Kaif reacts to viral TikTok video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Pashto singer Sofia Kaif has come up with a clarification regarding her viral TikTok video that was reportedly made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister House.

"I went to the CM House to attend a ceremony. I made the video in the Jirga Hall and not inside the CM House," she said in a statement issued on Friday.

The singer has requested the media to not 'ruin her career" by creating hype around her TikTok video.


