Singer Sofia Kaif reacts to viral TikTok video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pashto singer Sofia Kaif has come up with a clarification regarding her viral TikTok video that was reportedly made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister House.
"I went to the CM House to attend a ceremony. I made the video in the Jirga Hall and not inside the CM House," she said in a statement issued on Friday.
The singer has requested the media to not 'ruin her career" by creating hype around her TikTok video.
Pashto singer Sofia Kaif has come up with a clarification regarding her viral TikTok video that was reportedly made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister House.
"I went to the CM House to attend a ceremony. I made the video in the Jirga Hall and not inside the CM House," she said in a statement issued on Friday.
The singer has requested the media to not 'ruin her career" by creating hype around her TikTok video.