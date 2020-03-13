Tom Holland confirms 'Spider-Man 3'

Tom Holland has confirmed the return of Spider-Man a year after release of "Far From Home".



During an interview with Inquirer, the actor was asked whether a new Spider-Man movie was in the offing.

"Yes is the answer to that question," the actor replied.

Sharing his feelings about working on the new movie, he said "I am super happy about it. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta".

Without giving much details about the story of the film, he conceded that "Zendaya will most definitely be in in the film", adding that he was not sure what would be the relationship between Spider-Man and Zendaya.