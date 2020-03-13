Ben Affleck, girlfriend Ana de Armas look inseparable in this romantic stroll on beach: Photos

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas enjoyed loved up moments during a stroll along a beach in Costa Rica.

The new lovebirds gave fans major couple goals by sharing a sweet moment together as they had an arm-in-arm walk this weekend.

Ben, 47, met the 31-year-old Cuban on the set of thriller Deep Water, which is scheduled for release in November.



Ana is also known for starring in 'Knives Out' and the new James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

The Bond girl can be seen leaning into the Hollywood actor during a barefoot walk, who divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018. He looked smitten as he hugged her around her waist during their romantic outing.

Another photo shows them indulging into each other's affection as the actress closed her eyes in an attempt to make the moment unforgettable.



