Thu Mar 12, 2020
March 12, 2020

Charli D'Amelio on TikTok fame and the cyber-bullying that comes with it

Charli D'Amelio on TikTok fame shared her wisdom with the world during her appearance on the chat show

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has taken over the headlines after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 15-year-old internet star shared her wisdom with the world during her appearance at the late night chat show and how anyone looking to follow the same path can achieve instant fame and glory.

Charli told Fallon that one should start by posting one viral video as she recalled how she got to 35 million followers and 2 billion likes on the video sharing application.

About one of her videos posted on her way to a summer dance camp, she said: "It was 90 likes and then it was 10,000 likes. It got up to — before I walked into dance class, it was 50,000 likes."

She further revealed what the best place to make videos is: the bathroom.

"You just have to be authentic. You can't fake a smile. You have to do what you actually enjoy," she advised further.

With that, she also shed light on cyber-bullying and how she has dealt with the issue.

"It's okay to not be okay. You just have to know these people aren't worth your time," she said.  

