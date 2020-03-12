Ben Affleck, Anna de Armas spark romance rumours, appear as new lovebirds in town?

Something is heating up between Ben Affleck and Anna de Arm as they have been seen dating together several times .

The Deep Water co-stars, who were recently photographed together in her hometown of Havana, sparking romance rumours. It is also learnt that the two have recently begun vacationing in Costa Rica and showing much PDA.

A media outlet, citing an eyewitness, reported: "They are without a doubt a couple," adding:"They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."

It was also reported that "they have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing, and coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together."

Ben Affleck and de Armas, who play a married couple in Deep Water, have not commented on the nature of their relationship.