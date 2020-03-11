Humayun Saeed advises Mehwish Hayat to eat less

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has advised his co-star and leading actress Mehwish Hayat to eat less.



In a TV show, when the host asked Humayun to extend a free advice to Mehwish, he said, “Eat less.”

Over this, the host further inquired whether the actress eats a lot. To this the Mere Paas Tum Ho star said, “MashaAllah.”

He went on to say, “I advise her to eat less because eating a lot is not good for health. I am also doing so.”

Humayun Saeed also hinted at the sequel of Mere Paas Tum Ho.

On the work front, Humayun Saeed will next be seen in London Nahin Jaunga opposite Mehwish Hayat.

The film will hit the screens later this year.