Prince William was trying to suppress rage on Commonwealth Day

Prince William was trying his best to hold in anger during Commonwealth Day, as revealed by a body language expert.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in UK, wrapping up their final royal engagement, before they permanently move to Canada and start their life over.

During the Commonwealth Day held at London’s Westminster Abbey, the couples were seated apart and did not enter or walk together.

As pointed out by body language expert Patti Wood, William looked as if he is trying to conceal his anger.

"He's doing a comfort palm, that palm down on his leg, which is comforting and suppressing his emotional state or he's trying to suppress how he's feeling," Patti said.

“The fist on top of that is an indication that he is suppressing slight amount of anger and if you go all the way up to the mouth, he's doing a lip compression, which also says, 'I'm suppressing my true emotional state.' The furrowed brow that would say, it's anger as well."

On the other hand, Patti noted that Harry looked tired throughout the event.

“It looks like he hasn't slept," she commented. "That's what it looks like when a man has come back to barracks or back from the line of battle and that they're just sort of in that dizzy place."