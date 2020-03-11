Ben Affleck causing problems for ex-wife Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend?

Hollywood star Ben Affleck had recently taken over headlines with a startling statement about how he regrets his divorce with Jennifer Garner.

And it turns out, his widely talked-about interview with The New York Times was thought to have caused problems for Garner and his boyfriend John Miller.

However, a source stepped forth to reject the claims saying the two seem to be unperturbed by the statement with Garner’s businessman boyfriend taking her ties with Ben in a healthy and mature manner.

“It’s really not an issue for them. It’s an unorthodox situation for sure, but it didn’t cause any drama between Jen and her boyfriend [John Miller], they’re all good,” the grapevine told HollywoodLife.

“He secure and has no issues with Jen having a relationship with Ben, and that hasn’t changed [since Ben‘s comments]. He’s a dad too and still on good terms with his ex, so he gets the whole co-parenting thing. It also helps that Jen doesn’t play games.”

“She’s a very straightforward person and very loyal. Things between them are solid, their relationship is totally unaffected by the comments,” the insider further revealed.

The Argo actor during his NYT interview had said about his marriage with Garner: “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing,” he added.