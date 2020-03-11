Danielle Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus?

Danielle Radcliffe had reportedly been suffering from coronavirus, as suggested by a fake BBC Twitter account on Tuesday.

Shortly after, Twitter went into a frenzy over the false claim and had people voicing concerns for the beloved Harry Potter star.

Responding to the claims that the British actor had tested positive for coronavirus, Danielle’s publicist commented on the matter.

"Not true," the publicist told Buzzfeed News.

"BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed,” the tweet made from an account named @BBCNewsTonight read.

The tweet was up for at least seven hours before it was taken down, having been shared at least 762 times with almost a thousand likes.

According to Buzzfeed News, the link that was included along with the fake tweet led users to the BBC News Alerts page but didn't seem to have been updated since 2017.