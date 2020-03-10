Two more cases of coronavirus surface in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Two more cases of the coronavirus have emerged in Sindh, confirmed the provincial health department on Tuesday.



The two new cases have taken the national tally to 18 and the number of cases in Sindh to 15.



Of the two new cases, one emerged from Hyderabad. The patient reportedly came to Pakistan from Doha via Syria. The second case emerged from Karachi.

The media coordinator to the Sindh health department tweeted the development.

"#Sindh Health Department has 2 new cases of #CoronaVirusPakistan The first case is from Hyderabad & the patient arrived from Syria via Doha. The second case is from Karachi & the patient arrived from Iran via Dubai. This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh," she wrote.

The development comes a day after nine new cases of the virus were reported in Karachi.



A spokesperson for the provincial health department on Monday had said that six of the new patients had returned to Pakistan from Syria via Doha, Qatar, while the other three arrived from London via Dubai. Of them, a 53-year-old man — a resident of Karachi — was shifted to a quarantine facility alongside his family.



