Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

Yumna Zaidi shows off her poetic talent with this wonderful poem: video

Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Pakistan's multi-talented showbiz star Yamna Zaidi has stunned fans with her latest piece of poetry that she read out herself in  quite a beautiful way that won hearts.

The actress seems to tug at someone's heart strings with her melodious voice and fascinating words as she shared the video clip on her Instagram, received  huge  applause from her admirers.

Her unique way of  presenting  words  with a beautiful smile kept fans engaged. Sharing  the video on her social media the 'Ishq Zah e Naseeb'  actress wrote:  " This Creative hour though..... sharing my recent poem"

View this post on Instagram

This Creative hour though ..... sharing my recent poem

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial) on



