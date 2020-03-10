Yumna Zaidi shows off her poetic talent with this wonderful poem: video

Pakistan's multi-talented showbiz star Yamna Zaidi has stunned fans with her latest piece of poetry that she read out herself in quite a beautiful way that won hearts.

The actress seems to tug at someone's heart strings with her melodious voice and fascinating words as she shared the video clip on her Instagram, received huge applause from her admirers.

Her unique way of presenting words with a beautiful smile kept fans engaged. Sharing the video on her social media the 'Ishq Zah e Naseeb' actress wrote: " This Creative hour though..... sharing my recent poem"







