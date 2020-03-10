British student Okoye apologises to Prince Harry for 'hugging' his wife Meghan Markle

A British high school student, who embraced Meghan and called her "beautiful" during her surprise visit to Robert Clack School on Women's Day, has apologized to Prince Harry for hugging his wife, Meghan Markle when she visited his school.

Aker Okoye, 16, cuddled the Duchess of Sussex and called her "beautiful" during her surprise visit to a school in Dagenham. The teenager seized the moment when the duchess invited a "brave young man" to come up discuss the importance of March 8.

After embracing the royal dignitary, Okoye boldly told his schoolmates: "She really is beautiful, innit."

The assembly hall immediately erupted in cheers from other students and Meghan was seen laughing and smiling at the compliment.

Okoye, in a handwritten letter published in a tabloid newspaper, told the prince that he hoped his actions weren't out of line.



"I hope you didn't mind me cuddling your wife," he wrote, adding that he was "just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school."

Okoye, who is head boy at the school, went on to say it was "a pleasure to hear her (Meghan's) speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational."

The cheeky student signed off by saying he hoped to meet the duke one day and wished the royal couple "good luck for the future."

Speaking about the viral moment on the TV show on Monday, Okoye said he wrote to Harry in a bid to avoid controversy.

During her visit to the Robert Clack Upper School, Meghan encouraged young men to "value and appreciate" the women in their lives and to "set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way."

Meghan's appearance at the school was her final solo royal engagement as a senior royal before she and Harry officially step down on March 31.

