Punjab OPC-UK still functioning despite internal concerns

LONDON: Internal conflict has come forth within PTI UK after some members complained that the Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) UK was a divisive organisation - leading to action against the newly formed organisation by PTI’s senior leader Saifullah Khan Niazi.

It’s understood that Saifullah Niazi has recommended to chief minister punjab Usman Buzdar to disband the OPC-UK after one group of PTI made several complaints against the OPC-UK levelling allegations that nepotism has been promoted through appointments. But most of the office beaters have been in PTI UK.

According to the press release issued by the members of the Punjab OPC UK, "It's noted with regret that some individuals made a complaint against OPC UK advisory council and seeking to dissolve it. OPC UK advisory council was launched in November 2019 after extensive consultation with UK Pakistani diaspora, PTI UK elected body, Aneel Musarat sahib, SAPM Sahibzada Jahangir, Governor Punjab Choudry Mohammed Sarwar and President PTI UK Shirjeel Malik."

Some well known PTI activists such as Asif Khan, Nasir Mir, Nasir Abbas Khan, Riffat Mughal, Malik Imran Khalil, Rashid Butt, Sonia Arfan, Tanzeem Bajwa, Umer Ishaq, Choudry Riaz, Naeen Shahbaz Awan, Nadeem Asghar, Tanzeem Bajwa as well as Chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Welfare council Naeem Abbasi, prominent Pakistani businessmen such as Naeem Tahir, Malik Haseeb Ahsan, Haroon Rashid, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammed Aslam Dogar are some of the prominent names which form this body.

Despite internal investigations and conflicts, the OPC is continuing to function as per normal. While speaking to this correspondent, Asif who is the media coordinator of the OPC said, "The OPC was made after the Punjab Govt passed a resolution for it. CM Punjab is the Chairman of this body. There has been no notification for disbanding this body but even if we are disbanded, we will continue serving people."

Asif further mentioned that he was not responsible for the behaviour of all the members but since this was a non-salaried position, his and his team's efforts to help people should be acknowledged.

"The OPC was made in consultation with Sharjeel Malik who is the President of PTI in the UK as well as senior members including Sahidzada Jehangir and Musarrat. No one except for the central leadership has the right to dissolve the OPC," Asif claimed. He also stressed on the fact that the people who were not delivering should be fired but the ones who were working should be allowed to do their jobs.

Sources have revealed that the PTI leadership in Pakistan has received multiple complaints about the behaviour of some of the members of the OPC and Saifullah Khan Niazi who is the chief organiser of the ruling PTI party is seriously considering taking stern action which includes the dissolution of this body.

Akram Dhareeja wrote a letter to Prime Imran Khan recently in which he alleged that members of the newly created Punjab OPC UK chapter were abusing their position.