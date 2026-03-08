All about Starmer-Trump latest conversation: Everything you need to know
UK’s Keir Starmer discusses the latest geopolitical tensions with US President Donald Trump
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has engaged in discussions with Donald Trump regarding military cooperation between the UK and US amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, less than a day after Trump mounted his latest criticism of the British leader over a perceived lack of support for the U.S. campaign against Iran.
The UK Prime Minister had previously faced criticism from Trump for his initial reluctance to authorize US military action from UK bases.
Sir Keir has now granted permission for "defensive" US operations against Iranian missile sites to be launched from British bases, including RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia.
Trump, despite earlier calls for UK naval support, later stated the US no longer needed it, remarking, "We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!"
The UK Ministry of Defense confirmed its forces successfully engaged an Iranian drone, and the preparedness of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is being increased, though no deployment decision has been made.
The spokeswoman from Starmer's office added, "The prime minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six U.S. soldiers."
"They looked forward to speaking again soon."
"The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and the military cooperation between the UK and US through the use of RAF (Royal Air Force) bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in the region," a spokeswoman from Starmer's office said in a statement.
