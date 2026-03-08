Photo: David, Victoria Beckham's cries falling on Brooklyn's deaf ears as he is focused on life with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is seemingly paying no heed to the olive branches extended by his parents on his birthday.

As fans will be aware, the aspiring chef recently turned 27 on 4th March 2026. Reportedly, the eldest of Beckham siblings rang in his 27th birthday with Nicola, 31, by his side, and later that night, Nicola and Brooklyn were joined by their friends at a birthday party in his honor.

“He had a lovely day celebrating with Nicola, and she made him feel special,” the insider told Us Weekly about the pair.

They continued, “He is not letting any of the nonsense bother him.”

The loved up wife reportedly ordered a donut display that said, “Happy Birthday Brooklyn.”

“Happy birthday, baby (cake emoji),” Nicola captioned a Wednesday upload via Instagram. “I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! You light up every room you walk into and anyone who knows you loves you.”

She continued, “You’re the most special human and I love being your wife. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

However, he did not even bother to reply to the wishes of his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

“He is still keeping his distance and is not in touch with his parents,” the source told the outlet. “They are trying, but Brooklyn has ignored their attempts.”