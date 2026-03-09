Heavy snow warning issued as Calgary braces for extreme weather, difficult travel conditions

A snowfall warning has been issued for Calgary as heavy snow is expected to move through the region Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said significant snowfall could accumulate throughout the day.

“Heavy snowfall is expected today, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm,” the national weather agency said Sunday.

Forecasters say the heaviest snowfall is expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Snowfall is expected to gradually taper off early Monday morning, though the conditions could make the morning commute difficult for many drivers.

“Travel will likely be challenging,” ECCC said. “Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will likely be reduced at times.”

Officials are advising drivers to allow extra travel time if they plan to be on the roads Monday morning.

Police have also warned motorists to be cautious due to deteriorating conditions.

Airdrie RCMP said officers are already responding to several crashes in the region.

“Police are currently responding to several motor vehicle collisions on area highways. including the QE II,” the statement said.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel while heavy snow and strong winds continue across the area.