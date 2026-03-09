Kelowna weather forecast calls for cloudy day with strong winds and afternoon showers

Kelowna weather will bring cloudy skies and gusty winds to the Central Okanagan as the weekend begins.

Environment Canada says the day will be mainly cloudy, although there may be brief breaks of sunshine during the morning hours.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of about 15 degrees celsius this afternoon.

Windy conditions are also expected across the region as Environment Canada forecasts southerly winds between 20 and 30 kilometres per hour, with gusts that could reach up to 50 kilometres per hour.

There is also a slight chance of rain later in the day. Forecasters say showers could develop after 2:00PM, though the probability of precipitation is currently listed at about 30 percent.

Conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to around 10 degrees Celsius.

Windy weather is expected to continue into Sunday and Environment Canada says gusts could reach up to 70 kilometres per hour during the morning hours.

Residents across the Central Okanagan are advised to prepare for breezy conditions through the weekend while keeping an eye on changing weather patterns.