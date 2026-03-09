Jake Lang-led NYC protest under probe after ‘explosive device’ thrown near Mamdani’s residence

Two people were taken into custody Saturday after suspicious devices were ignited during protests outside Gracie Mansion in New York City.

Police said the incident happened while an anti Islam protest organised by conservative influencer Jake Lang and a counter protest were taking place near the official residence of the New York City mayor.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers quickly responded and there were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the mayor and his wife were safe during the incident.

“Thankfully, the Mayor and the First Lady are both safe, though the events are a stark reminder of the threats they both face regularly,” Mamdani spokesperson Joe Calvello said in a statement.

Authorities said the suspicious devices were small objects that appeared to be jars wrapped in black tape and filled with nuts, bolts and screws.

“We do not yet know whether the devices were functional improvised explosive devices or hoax devices, because we don’t yet know if there was energetic material contained in them,” Tisch said.

Police said tensions between the two protest groups escalated shortly before noon.

Officials reported that one protester was arrested after using pepper spray on counter protesters. Later, an 18 year old counter protester allegedly lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area.

Police said the device landed near a barrier and extinguished itself without causing injuries and the devices have been taken for further testing as the investigation continues.