Kansas City airport temporarily evacuated as FBI investigates reported threat

Kansas City airport was briefly evacuated on Sunday after authorities responded to a reported threat at the terminal.

According to a statement posted on social media, the Kansas City Aviation Department confirmed that sections of Kansas City International Airport were evacuated as a precaution.

“The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI),” the airport said in the statement.

“As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal. Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat,” the airport said.

Officials said the department first became aware of the incident shortly before noon. The evacuation allowed authorities to search the building while the investigation continued.

The FBI confirmed it was involved in the investigation as federal officials are “working with airport and law enforcement officials to determine the credibility of the threat," the agency told KSHB 41.

The evacuation caused major disruptions at the airport as flights were temporarily grounded and some aircraft were diverted, according to local reports.

Video from the scene showed travellers leaving the terminal with luggage while police officers and security teams responded.

At around 3:00 PM, officials confirmed the evacuation had ended and the terminal had reopened. Authorities have not yet released details about the reported threat.