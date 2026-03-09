Mojtaba Khamenei chosen as Iran’s new supreme leader succeeding father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei has been selected as Iran’s new supreme leader following a decision by the country’s Assembly of Experts, according to Iranian state media.

The announcement means Mojtaba Khamenei will succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has served as Iran’s supreme leader since 1989.

Iranian state television broadcast the decision on air, where a statement from the Assembly of Experts was read aloud.

The statement addressed the difficult circumstances surrounding the decision: “Despite the acute wartime conditions and the direct threats of the enemies against this popular institution, and despite the bombing of the offices of the Secretariat of the Assembly of Experts, which resulted in the martyrdom of several staff members and members of its security team, did not pause even for a moment in the process of selecting and introducing the leadership of the Islamic system.”

After the statement was read, the presenter on state television celebrated the announcement by shouting, “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Khamenei is the leader.”

The Assembly of Experts is the clerical body responsible for selecting and overseeing Iran’s supreme leader.

The role holds the highest political and religious authority in the country and includes control over key state institutions and the armed forces.