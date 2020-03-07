Sarah Khan looks ethereal in THIS bridal outfit

Sarah Khan, the 28-year-old Pakistani actress, looked ethereal in an off-white and beige heavily-embroidered bridal outfit with ethnic jewellery and the photos have taken the internet by storm.



The Band Khirkiyan actress, who celebrated her 28th birthday last month, took to Instagram and shared the dazzling photos with over 4 million followers.

The actress is a fashion inspiration for millions of her fans and this bridal look of hers has wowed the fans.

The photos have garnered thousands of hearts shortly after the actress uploaded the pictures.

In October last year, Sarah made headlines after her breakup with Agha Ali, another one of the big names of the Pakistani showbiz industry.