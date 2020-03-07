Ben Affleck sparks dating buzz with co-star Ana de Armas during private getaway

Ben Affleck has been in the news for his candid reflections on life and relationships, and the star has now sparked romance rumours after getting spotted with co-star Ana de Armas.



The Batman star was seen paying a visit to the Cuban-Spanish actress in her hometown Havana, Cuba after wrapping a movie together.

While the reason of the getaway remains unclear, it seems as though Ben has been enjoying himself by his co-star.

The duo was seen happily shopping at a retail store called Clandestina, which shared multiple photos of the actors to its Instagram Story on March 6.

The two were even seen at a Havana restaurant called La Corte del Principe, and upon getting spotted by fans, even took photos with them.



In one of these pictures, Ben looks at Ana as she looks darling in a white eyelet summer dress and sun hat.

The duo just finished shooting for psychological thriller Deep Water and were seen filming Adrian Lynes's movie in New Orleans.