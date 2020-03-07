close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2020

Justin Bieber‘s missing cat 'Sushi' found in Sandra Lee's house

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 07, 2020

Justin Bieber‘s cat Sushi, that had gone missing several weeks ago,  was interestingly found Thursday night in Beverly Hills by lifestyle icon, Sandra Lee.

Famous TV personality  Lee found Beiber and Hailey's cat at her house when she was turning off her outside lights. She  wrote on her Instagram on Friday that  two eyes looking back at her when she went out.

“The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden was all over us,” she wrote. It was “so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful … I was thinking … That is not an ordinary cat.”

Sharing the interesting story, Lee said she  fed it three cans of tuna and a bowl of milk to get it to calm down enough, then she  checked its tags. Calling the number listed, she didn’t know who she was talking to, but could tell he was grateful his pet was found.

“I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears,” she wrote. “He was so happy, shocked and stunned.” Not long after, someone showed up to retrieve the animal — and only then did Lee realize whose pet she’d found.

On Friday morning Bieber posted about the incident on Instagram, saying that “after weeks passing by Hailey and I began to lose hope that our baby was gone.”

Lee’s call surprised the  "Yummy" singer in that Sushi had made it “miles and miles away.” Now, “he looks extremely skinny and has a very sad [meow], he is home now safe and sound. Thank you god for protecting him!”

“I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like,” Lee wrote, adding that the animal appeared to have a porcupine quill in his left side, which she removed, and something in his eye, too. “There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived.”

Lee told to media outlet that she really would have loved to keep Sushi but was so happy that "Justin and Hailey have been reunited with their pet."


