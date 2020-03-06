Sophie Turner admits Taylor Swift outclassed her in same outfit

Sophie Turner, who appears to be a confusing celebrity about her choice of outfits, has reflected on wearing the same dress as Taylor Swift had worn earlier in 2016.

Admiring the singer, the "Game of Thrones" said 'she looked much better than I did' though her twin style moment with Taylor Swift was not as worse as she chose to wear at her former co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding.

In a new interview with a lifestyle magazine, Sophie addressed the Alexandre Vauthier gown she wore to her husband Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party in August 2019. The actress said she was aiming to look like a Bond girl in honor of the party's theme, but ended up matching his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who wore the same dress in 2016.



"I don't remember who it was by, which is awful," Turner told in conversation with the magazine. "But I know that Taylor Swift wore it before to an event and she looked much better in it than I did. But yeah. It was a proper dress-up night. It was a lot of fun."



