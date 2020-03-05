Geo suspends contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar over use of ‘indecent language’ during TV show



Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment have suspended a contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for four drama serials and one film over his use of “indecent language” during a TV show aired on Neo TV earlier this week.

In a statement issued by Geo Entertainment on Thursday, the firm has subjected the continuation of their agreement with Qamar to an apology.



Tuesday’s TV show saw Qamar — a writer both ridiculed and praised for hit television series Meray Paas Tum Ho released earlier this year — appear alongside activist Marvi Sirmed to share his thoughts on Aurat March 2020.

Over the course of the show, tempers flared after the two got into an argument about the slogan 'mera jism, meri marzi' (my body, my choice) which is championed by those who are organising the event.

According to Qamar, the slogan in question was "vile and filthy" and he felt "hurt" that the Lahore High Court had thrown out a petition seeking to ban it.

As he was making his argument, Sirmed interrupted to offer an explanation as to why the line of thought Qamar was diving into was problematic.

However, at this, Qamar lost his patience and directed some highly inappropriate insults at Sirmed for the interruption.

The statement issued by Geo underscored that the firm “believes in exchange of ideas and promoting the culture of live and let live – Geo aur Jeenay Do” and that a healthy debate should be encouraged. However, such discussions must be held within “the norms of decency and respecting” each other.

“Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar not only used abusive language against a [woman] but also refused to accept his mistake and apologise for it,” noted the statement.

“Geo has always aimed to create an enabling environment for thought and debate even if that includes criticism on the organisation itself,” the statement concluded by saying.



Qamar is working with other TV channels. Moreover, he is also involved in an upcoming movie project starring Humayun Saeed and Mahwish Hayat, which is currently being shot.





