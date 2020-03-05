Emilia Clarke reveals her brother stole a prop from Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke made a good name for herself with her stellar performances in iconic HBO series Game Of Thrones, which came to an end last year.



The actress who played Daenerys Targaryen recently appeared on 'Zoe Balls BBC Radio 2 Breakfast' where she revealed that her brother, who was part of camera department for Game Of Thrones, gave her a special gift related to the fantasy series on Christmas 2019.

She said that her sibling had gifted her a stolen prop from the sets of the TV show.

"I was such a frustratingly good girl, I didn’t take anything, I abided by the rules. However... I'm just going to say this live on radio, my amazing brother who's in the camera department and worked on the show as well this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever," Emilia revealed.



According to Emilia, the big surprise she received from her elder brother was a Targaryen flag.

The actress said she got emotional and burst into tears when she opened the gift.

"In one of the battle scenes, he got a mate of a mate... he got one of the Targaryen flags. So I opened it this Christmas, just burst into tears! So that's going up in pride of place, because I keep asking Game of Thrones, 'Please can I have a wig? A coat?! I had eight,'" Emilia disclosed.





