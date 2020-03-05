Twitter's new 'Fleets' feature faces backlash as #RIPTwitter trends

Social media website Twitter will introduce a new feature called ‘Fleets’, which is much similar to Instagram and Snapchat’s stories.

Following the news, several users criticised the new feature as even #RIPTwitter made it to the top trends.



Twitter’s Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour shed light on the new feature and said that is for Brazil only for now.

“We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets,” he said in one of his tweets.

Similar to the concept of stories, Fleets will disappear after 24 hours and can only be responded to via Direct Message.

Fleets will not appear on the timeline or Twitter feed, they can be viewed by tapping on the avatar of a user.

Here's how some reacted:



