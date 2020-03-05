Sophie Turner regrets her 'worst' look at Kit Harington's wedding

Sophie Turner has opened up about her outfit she chose to wear at her former 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding.

Admitting the bitter truth in conversation with a life style magazine, the 24-year-old actress said that she will 'forever regret' the outfit she wore to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's nuptials in 2018 which she attended with Maisie Williams.



However, the star said the the outfit was not her first chose as she had two 'really classy' dresses lined up to wear to the ceremony but neither of them fitted her.

"Ohhhh no," Turner moaned after seeing the photo of her outfit in the video interview. "I'll forever regret this look. One of my worst looks," she admitted.



She continued: "It was either the thigh-high boots or these nice heels but I felt like if I just wore the heels all of my leg is showing, if I cover up a little bit then... urgh, it was a disaster. Worst fashion choice."



Sophie, who is married to Joe Jonas, 30, admitted it wasn't the first time she'd put together an outfit at the last minute, recalling the House of Fraser dress and River Island boots she donned for the Game of Throne season three press tour.

She said: 'I don't think I had a stylist, or I did, but I didn't have an outfit for this event. This was a self-put-together look, no stylist involved, and I think I did a pretty good job.'







