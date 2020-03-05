Jennifer Lopez slays in amazing workout gear at 50: See pics

Jennifer Lopez has shown off her killing curves while walking to a gym in Miami, defying age factor with her stunning fitness that attracted huge applause from crazy fans.

The mother-of-two flashed her incredible fitness as she stunned in a pair of dark red leggings which sat high above her slight waist associated with a white knotted tank top.

The 50-year-old hit maker wore her hair tied back from face in a low bun which highlighted her stunning facial features perfectly. A pair of long hoop earrings gave her beauty a finest touch.

In another post shared to her Instagram Story, J.Lo is doing some kind of squat/arm curl combination with a trainer. "Missing my workout partner @Arod," she wrote over it.









