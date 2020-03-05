close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2020

Jennifer Lopez slays in amazing workout gear at 50: See pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 05, 2020

Jennifer Lopez has shown off her killing curves  while walking to a gym in Miami, defying age factor with her stunning fitness that  attracted huge applause from crazy fans.

The mother-of-two flashed her incredible fitness as she stunned in a pair of dark red leggings which sat high above her slight waist associated with  a white  knotted tank top.

The 50-year-old hit maker wore her hair tied back from face in a low bun which highlighted her stunning facial features perfectly.  A pair of long hoop earrings gave her  beauty  a finest touch.

In another post shared to her Instagram Story, J.Lo is doing some kind of squat/arm curl combination with a trainer. "Missing my workout partner @Arod," she wrote over it.



Latest News

More From Entertainment