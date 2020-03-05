Matt Reeves introduces new superhero's car for 'The Batman'

Director of highly anticipated film 'The Batman', Matt Reeves, has tweeted the first pictures of the Batmobile which will be driven by the superhero Batman aka Robert Pattinson.

The black coloured superhero car is just what Batman needs to battle the evil forces in the upcoming film. The fans are going gaga over the first look of the Batmobile, which opted for a stylized approach that felt more like a creature than a workable vehicle.

Earlier, the director also revealed the first look of the Batsuit. He just granted the wishes of all the fans and film audiences who were waiting for an update on the film.

The Tenet actor Robert Pattinson is the new Batman. The fans of the action-adventure are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

The admirers of the Batman star Robert Pattinson gave a thundering response to the first look of the actor in Batsuit. The film audiences across the globe have known Robert Pattinson as Edward from the Twilight films.



