Daniel Craig seen greeting fans after Bond's 'No Time To Die' gets new release date

Daniel Craig, amid the sad news about the delay of James Bond's much-awaited adventure 'No Time To Die', was seen signing autographs for fans in New York on Wednesday.

The action star was bombarded with autograph requests from fans as he made his way to the restaurant hours after the announcement of the release date for his James Bond film that has been delayed by seven months amid fears surrounding coronavirus.



Cutting a dapper figure in a black suit, the star gamely greeted the admirers who have been left in wait to watch his upcoming film.

The film was due to be released on April 2, but Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have said that 'after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace' it must be delayed.



A new release date has been set for November 12 in the UK with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25.

News of the delay was announced via the film's official Twitter account.