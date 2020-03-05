Dixie Chicks make successful return with new song 'Gaslighter'

The Dixie Chicks have made a triumphant return after 14 years of absence as they have released their new music since 2006. The band’s new single is called “Gaslighter,” and it dropped on Wednesday with an accompanying music video.

Natalie Maines sang the long-awaited first piece of new music that has been taken by storms on the internet. This will be group's first album in nearly 14 years and will be available May 1.

The group, who has 13 Grammys and whose four studio albums sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, was once the biggest act in country music.



Maines has hinted that the upcoming album will chronicle her 2019 divorce, and the new single clears up any ambiguity.

The Dixie Chicks first came on to the music scene in the early '90s and achieved commercial success in 1998 with their hit songs "There's Your Trouble" and "Wide Open Spaces."

The group first announced that they were working on an album last summer. Lead singer Natalie Maines posted a video on Instagram saying, "Dixie Chicks!" with bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire chiming in, "Album! Coming!" -- followed by producer Jack Antonoff with, "Someday!"



They also recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her single, "Soon You'll Get Better."



